Ankle Snatcher: Grady Hendrix short story is getting a feature adaptation

A feature film adaptation of horror author’s Grady Hendrix short story Ankle Snatcher is now set up at Sony

By

Last year, author Grady Hendrix contributed the 29 page short story Ankle Snatcher (you can read it HERE) to the Amazon Original Stories Creature Feature collection, which also featured stories by Joe Hill, Josh Malerman, Paul Tremblay, Jason Mott, and Chandler Baker. Now, Deadline reports that Sony has acquired the rights to make a feature film adaptation of Ankle Snatcher.

Hendrix’s story follows Marcus, who grew up believing his father killed his mother — then blamed it on the boogeyman under the bed. Always leave the lights on, his father warned, or the boogeyman will get you. Marcus still heeds the superstition, especially when he invites his new girlfriend over. Is Marcus haunted by a creature or has he just inherited his father’s murderous delusions? The night will tell.

Hendrix will be producing the film alongside Escape Artist’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Tony Shaw, and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm.

The author’s works include BadAsstronauts (formerly known as Occupy Space), Satan Loves You, Horrorstör, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of ‘70s and ‘80s Horror Fiction, We Sold Our Souls, The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, The Final Girl Support Group, These Fists Break Bricks: How Kung Fu Movies Swept America and Changed the World, and How to Sell a Haunted House. My Best Friend’s Exorcism was turned into a feature film that was released through Prime Video, and Horrorstör adaptations have been in the works for years. At first it was intended to be a TV series, now producers are aiming to turn it into a movie. A film adaptation of How to Sell a Haunted House is set up at Legendary Entertainment, and TV series adaptations of both The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires and The Final Girl Support Group are in the works.

Hendrix also co-wrote the films Mohawk and Satanic Panic, as well as the documentary Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks.

Are you a fan of Grady Hendrix’s work, and are you glad to hear Ankle Snatcher is getting the feature film treatment? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Grady Hendrix Ankle Snatcher

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been unveiled for Brandon Murphy's Snow Valley, a Barbara Crampton horror movie that has a March release date
Snow Valley trailer: Barbara Crampton horror movie gets March release date
A feature film adaptation of horror author's Grady Hendrix short story Ankle Snatcher is now set up at Sony
Ankle Snatcher: Grady Hendrix short story is getting a feature adaptation
A clip and trailer have been unveiled to promote the newly released thriller Night Shift, starring Phoebe Tonkin
Night Shift clip and trailer preview Phoebe Tonkin thriller now in theatres and on VOD
Mason Gooding isn't being kept in the loop to know what's going on with Scream 7, but he's sure it will be made
Scream 7: Mason Gooding shares his thoughts on the troubled sequel’s chances of being made
View All

About the Author

14779 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Grady hendrix News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles