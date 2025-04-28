Horror Movie News

Cast of horror film Another includes Heather Langenkamp and Doug Jones

Last year, filmmaker Andy Chen caught a lot of attention with his short film The Spider, which put a body horror spin on the concept of Spider-Man. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that Chen is making his feature directorial debut with a horror movie called Another – and there are a couple of genre icons in the cast! Heather Langenkamp of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Doug Jones of The Shape of Water star in Another alongside Bob Morley (The 100), India de Beaufort (Kimi), and Anna Akana (A Million Little Things).

Scripted by Chen and Alexander Hernandez-Maxwell, Another follows Joey (de Beaufort), a grief-stricken author haunted by the death of her husband, Ben (Morley), a brilliant physicist. When Ben inexplicably appears one morning, alive and well, making breakfast in their kitchen, Joey is thrust into a waking nightmare where grief, memory, and reality begin to unravel.

Artin John and Kealani Kitaura are producing the project, which will be filming in multiple Los Angeles locations, including at Cinepacks Studios in Burbank, Chen’s own state-of-the-art production facility. John told Bloody Disgusting, “Andy’s vision is striking, emotionally intelligent, and always unexpected. He’s not just scaring audiences—he’s telling a story that sticks with you. We’ve built a creative family over several years, and this film is a huge next step.

Chen added, “Another is more than a horror film—it’s a meditation on grief, love, and fractured reality. I’m pulling inspiration from storytellers like M. Night Shyamalan, Christopher Nolan, and Denis Villeneuve to create something atmospheric, emotional, and uniquely immersive. It’s the kind of film I’ve always wanted to make.” Chen has a decade of short film directing credits to his name, and has also done a lot of work as a cinematographer.

After watching The Spider, I’m looking forward to seeing what Andy Chen will do with his feature directorial debut – and the fact that Heather Langenkamp and Doug Jones are in the cast makes me even more interested in seeing how Another is going to turn out.

Does Another sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this horror film by leaving a comment below.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
