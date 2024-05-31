The Spider short film starring Chandler Riggs puts a body horror spin on Spider-Man

Earlier this month, we shared a Marvel Comics fan film called Logan the Wolf, which imagined Wolverine as a Viking. That’s not the only Marvel-inspired fan film that has been going viral in recent weeks – and the other one that has caught a lot of attention can be shared here as a Cool Horror Video! Written and directed by Andy Chen, this one is called The Spider stars Chandler Riggs (best known for playing Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead) and puts a body horror spin on the story of Spider-Man! Some of you may have seen this one already, but if you haven’t, or if you want to watch it again, you can check it out in the embed above.

Featuring a creature suit by Alen Stubbs and Sci-Fi Studios, with visual effects from Gianluigi Carella, Josh Lykkeberg, and the director, The Spider has a short and simple synopsis: A horror take on Spider-Man.

In addition to Riggs, the cast includes Holgie Forrester, Carl Addicott, Matthew Tyler Vorce, Ben Thomas, Caylee Cowan, Kyra Gardner, David W. Rice, Kealani Kitaura, Andrew Hernon, Ronan Arthur, April Clark, Aaron Hill, Jade Dang, and Sof Puchley.

During an interview with The Mary Sue, Riggs revealed that he auditioned for the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in the day: “ I had always, always dreamed of playing Peter Parker. I actually auditioned for Peter Parker against Tom Holland all those years ago, so getting to finally step into those shoes was really, really cool, even if it was very brief. His happiness was very short-lived. It was still so cool to get to do that for a few hours. “

There was a time when we almost did get a body horror Spider-Man movie. The Marvel Comics adaptation was set up at Cannon Films in the ’80s with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper attached to direct the film from a screenplay by The Outer Limits creator Leslie Stevens, and if that take on the concept had made it into production, we would have seen that, “ instead of being bitten by a radioactive spider, Parker was deliberately bombarded with radiation by a corporate scientist – named Doctor Zork – who transforms the ID photographer (not student, or journalist) into a giant eight-armed spider-hybrid, who’s so monstrous he swiftly becomes suicidal. “

What do you think of the idea of a body horror Spider-Man? Let us know – and tell us what you thought of The Spider – by leaving a comment below.