Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star in the new Netflix series adaptation of How to Kill Your Family

Deadline reports that Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy is returning to Netflix television for a new series that’s based on Bella Mackie’s How to Kill Your Family. Taylor-Joy would recently appear in the hit Netflix original series The Queen’s Gambit, which became Netflix’s biggest scripted limited series to date with a record-setting 62 million households watching in the series’ first 28 days. That show was always meant to be a limited series and Taylor-Joy would claim to always be inquired about another season. “Not to disappoint anybody, but we just never thought about it. It was always a sapling to tree transition,” Taylor-Joy said. “You see her grow, you leave her in a good place. So we were genuinely surprised when people were like, ‘Where’s season 2?’ That being said, I adore the entire team that made it and I would jump at the chance to work with them again.”

While The Queen’s Gambit season 2 may not be happening, Taylor-Joy talked to Netflix about her interest in this new show, “As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life. After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.” Bella Mackie would add, “It’s been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team. Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace: I often think she understands her better than I do.”

The synopsis of the series reads,

“Grace is the forgotten child of Simon Artemis, a merciless billionaire. After a heartbreaking rejection, Grace decides to exact revenge. But will this deadly scheme take even more from Grace than she’s already lost?”

Mackie will be on board as an executive producer along with Emma Moran, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Film, while Taylor-Joy will also be an executive producer for the production company LadyKiller.