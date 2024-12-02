Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Lucky for Apple TV+ based on the bestselling novel

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to return to the small screen as she has been tapped to star in Lucky, an Apple TV+ limited series based on the bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley of the same name.

The series centers on “ a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past. ” Jonathan Trooper created the series and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Cassie Pappas. Production is expected to kick off in spring 2025. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce the series. In addition to starring in Lucky, Taylor-Joy will also executive produce alongside Witherspoon and Tropper.

“ Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life, ” said Taylor-Joy in a statement.

Witherspoon added, “ Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers, and to the community we are building. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series – based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel – to audiences around the world. “