Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Lucky for Apple TV+ based on the bestselling novel

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy will lead Lucky, an Apple TV+ limited series based on the bestselling novel of the same name.

By
Anya Taylor-Joy, Lucky, Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to return to the small screen as she has been tapped to star in Lucky, an Apple TV+ limited series based on the bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley of the same name.

The series centers on “a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.” Jonathan Trooper created the series and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Cassie Pappas. Production is expected to kick off in spring 2025. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce the series. In addition to starring in Lucky, Taylor-Joy will also executive produce alongside Witherspoon and Tropper.

Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life,” said Taylor-Joy in a statement.

Related
The Gorge images give the first look at Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller in Scott Derrickson film

Witherspoon added, “Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers, and to the community we are building. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series – based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel – to audiences around the world.

Taylor-Joy’s last small screen outing was for The Queen’s Gambit, the Netflix limited series which follows Beth Harmon, a fictional American chess prodigy on her rise to the top of the chess world while struggling with drug and alcohol dependency. The actress won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She will next be seen starring alongside Miles Teller in The Gorge, a “high-action, genre-bending love story” directed by Scott Derrickson. The film centers on two soldiers who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge without knowing what actually lies beneath them. It’s slated for a 2025 release on Apple TV+.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
The Acolyte, Darth Plageuis
The Acolyte: Manny Jacinto teases multi-season plan for Darth Plagueis
Anya Taylor-Joy, Lucky, Furiosa
Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Lucky for Apple TV+ based on the bestselling novel
Maya Hawke says the episodes for Stranger Things Season 5 are “very long” and play more like eight movies
yellowstone
Yellowstone director talks about the reasoning behind character’s death in season 5 [SPOILERS]
View All

About the Author

10337 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Anya Taylor-Joy News

Latest TV News

Load more articles