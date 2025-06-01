Arnold Schwarzenegger lives like a Disney Princess

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t seem like the type to ever retire – and, really, who among us wants him to? But as he nears his 80s, the man is showing us just the sort of life we should all be striving for in our later years. In essence, Arnold Schwarzenegger is living like a Disney Princess.

Those who watched Netflix’s three-part documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger know that he lets his pets roam freely about the property, down to hanging out in his kitchen. A well-known animal lover, Arnold has everything from a miniature pony named Whiskey to a pig named Schnelly. Between them and everything else, his son Patrick considers him something of a Dr. Doolittle. As he recently said of his old man’s current life, “He has totally embraced this new kind of act of life. It’s just … Doctor Doolittle meets this mid-life crisis, but happiness and calmer side of life. It’s really funny.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger added of his father, Arnold, “It’s just like they have all of them surrounding Arnold. He has certain meals, he has the oatmeal cookies, the homemade oatmeal cookies that are good for the horses. He’s got special meals for the dog. He’s got the soup that the pig loves. It’s out of a movie. It really is.” There’s even reportedly a movie in the works about Arnold and his beloved pets to be produced by Brian Grazer (an apt name, considering).

Regarding his routine and lifestyle, Arnold Schwarzenegger previously told people, “I feel good in the morning. I get up, and I feed my animals, Lulu and Whiskey, and my little pig…I feed the dogs, then I go to the gym.” We all remember when George Clooney had his pot-bellied pig Max, but it’s hard to picture him letting a donkey wander around his crib.

As for his life outside of his animal kingdom, Arnold Schwarzenegger will play Santa in The Man with the Bag, and we hope to one day see the full version of Kung Fury 2. On the small screen, season two of FUBAR is set to premiere on June 12th.