Which movie earned Arnold Schwarzenegger the most money?

If I had to guess, I would’ve assumed Arnold Schwarzenegger made the most money on one of the Terminator sequels, but I’d be wrong. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that his most lucrative role was actually in Twins, the 1988 comedy co-starring Danny DeVito.

“ It was Twins because we had gotten no money, no salary, ” Schwarzenegger said, “ but ownership with a piece of the back end. And it was fantastic. We went all the way to the bank with that one. ” The actor didn’t give an exact number, but said it was well over $40 million. “ It was more than in any movie I’ve ever made. “

Related Arnold Schwarzenegger hopes the Running Man remake will be better than the original

As Schwarzenegger mentioned, he didn’t receive a salary for Twins, and that was because it was the only way he could convince the studio to let him star in a comedy. “ They were like, ‘No, we know we are going to make money with you if you do action movies,’ ” he told Business Insider in 2019. “ Literally for ‘Twins’ I took no salary — I just wanted to give it a shot. And it just happened to be my first movie to make $100 million domestic. So they realized that it works, Schwarzenegger can cross over. “

Schwarzenegger and DeVito were set to return for Triplets, a long-belated sequel to Twins. The film was initially set to include Eddie Murphy as the third brother, but Tracy Morgan later replaced him. The project became permanently shelved after the death of director Ivan Reitman.