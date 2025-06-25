Movie News

Which movie earned Arnold Schwarzenegger the most money?

Posted 4 hours ago
If I had to guess, I would’ve assumed Arnold Schwarzenegger made the most money on one of the Terminator sequels, but I’d be wrong. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that his most lucrative role was actually in Twins, the 1988 comedy co-starring Danny DeVito.

It was Twins because we had gotten no money, no salary,” Schwarzenegger said, “but ownership with a piece of the back end. And it was fantastic. We went all the way to the bank with that one.” The actor didn’t give an exact number, but said it was well over $40 million. “It was more than in any movie I’ve ever made.

As Schwarzenegger mentioned, he didn’t receive a salary for Twins, and that was because it was the only way he could convince the studio to let him star in a comedy. “They were like, ‘No, we know we are going to make money with you if you do action movies,’” he told Business Insider in 2019. “Literally for ‘Twins’ I took no salary — I just wanted to give it a shot. And it just happened to be my first movie to make $100 million domestic. So they realized that it works, Schwarzenegger can cross over.

Schwarzenegger and DeVito were set to return for Triplets, a long-belated sequel to Twins. The film was initially set to include Eddie Murphy as the third brother, but Tracy Morgan later replaced him. The project became permanently shelved after the death of director Ivan Reitman.

The actor is currently starring in the second season of FUBAR on Netflix. Unfortunately, the show has received mixed reviews. Our own Alex Maidy believes the show “should and could be so much better. There is a fun concept buried in this series that deserves a chance to shine, and that would take a higher budget and better writers than what we have here.” Assuming FUBAR receives a renewal for a third season, Maidy hopes it will “softly reboot itself into a better show.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
