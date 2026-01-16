Avengers: Doomsday teasers rack up over 1 billion combined views

Marvel has released four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday with little official fanfare, but they have been an enormous success. According to a THR report, all four Avengers: Doomsday teasers have reached a combined 1.02 billion views.

The Teasers Did Very Well, Even Without Showing Dr. Doom

The first teaser, focusing on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), played exclusively in theaters in front of Avatar: Fire & Ash, and although pirated versions did crop up, Marvel didn’t officially release it online until five days later. The other three teasers followed a similar release.

Individual numbers for each teaser weren’t revealed, but insiders claim that “ the social volume was for each teaser was on average 188 percent greater than for a typical Marvel drop, and the combined four teasers now top the highest views for Marvel trailer launches on Instagram (505 million) and TikTok (103 million) views. “

The report adds that Marvel Studios is “ particularly pround that the four teasers were so successful without showing Downey, proving that there remains a great and passionate interest in the characters, and their originating actors. “

On the Empire podcast, Doomsday co-director Joe Russo teased, “ Each one of those trailers is narrative information. And it’s all part of a larger story. And so, I would argue that Doomsday has already started for you. “

The Four Avengers: Doomsday Teasers

The first Doomsday teaser focused on Steve Rogers, serving as the first official confirmation that Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The second shifted to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who is shown praying to his father for the strength to fight one last battle in order to protect his daughter.

The third entry proved to be the most electrifying yet, revealing Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen reprising their iconic roles as Professor X and Magneto, before cutting to a comic-accurate Cyclops (James Marsden) unleashing an optic blast as a Sentinel looms behind him.

The fourth expanded the scope even further, bringing the Wakandans and the Talokans back into the fold while also spotlighting Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) of The Fantastic Four.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.