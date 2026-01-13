Movie Trailers

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser has been released and features our first look at crossover characters meeting

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Avengers: Doomsday teasers

We are in the year of Doomsday. Disney has made a unique release strategy for the marketing of the upcoming Avengers film by unveiling a new teaser for each of the first four weeks in the theatrical run of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first of such trailers featured a surprise announcement of Steve Rogers’ return. The second showcased a new dramatic angle for Thor. The third revealed a first look at the X-Men‘s involvement in the movie, which featured a money shot of James Marsden’s Cyclops donning the comic-accurate suit and bringing an iconic comic panel to life.

Fourth teaser

The fourth teaser has now been released online since last week’s theatrical reveal. This time, we catch up with both the Wakandans and the natives of Talokan. Shuri holds the dramatic weight in this teaser as she talks about losing her family and upholding her duties. Namor also makes a quick appearance. M’Baku, as the king, is alluded to preparing Wakanda for a new war, and he is seen meeting with a mysterious visitor, which turns out to be Ben Grimm from the recently released Fantastic Four: First Steps. This also showcases out first look at the bevy of crossover characters in this entry.

The Doomsday Cast is Marvel’s Biggest

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Source: Marvel Studios
