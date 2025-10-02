The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is rumoured to be coming sooner than we think

Production on Avengers: Doomsday wrapped last month, but we still have well over a year until the highly anticipated Marvel epic hits theaters. However, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday could be arriving much sooner than expected. Take this with a grain of salt for now (although Richtman has a good track record), but a “first look” at the film will apparently be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theaters on December 19.

If true, I would imagine the first look would be something relatively brief, with perhaps a teasing glimpse of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Just enough to give fans a little taste.

Although production on Doomsday has wrapped, a “ healthy dose of additional photography ” is expected to follow. It’s no secret that Marvel has been struggling to recapture its former glory. Recent projects like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been seen as a promising return to form, but there’s still a lot of pressure on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to give fans an experience on par (or greater) than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The cast have certainly been singing its praises (of course, what else are they going to say), with Channing Tatum recently claiming that fans are “ just not ready ” for their “ brains to ooze out their ears. “

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

If the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is released with Avatar: Fire and Ash, what do you hope to see in it?