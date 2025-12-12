Not one, but four different trailers for Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash

The first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to debut with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, but Disney has something unique in mind. According to THR’s Heat Vision newsletter, fans will see not one, but four different Avengers: Doomsday trailers. The outlet says the first trailer will play for one week, before switching to the next and so on. So if you want to see all four, you’ll have to see Avatar: Fire and Ash multiple times. I’m reminded of the crowds of people who bought tickets for Meet Joe Black simply to see the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Since Disney clearly wants fans experiencing these in theaters, it’s unclear whether all four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers will ultimately be released online — at least in any official capacity.

Avengers: Doomsday Will Be Massive

There’s still a lot of pressure on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to give fans an experience on par (or greater) than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but the cast have certainly been singing its praises. Channing Tatum has claimed that fans are “ just not ready ” for their “ brains to ooze out their ears. “ Challenge accepted.

The Doomsday Cast is Marvel’s Biggest

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19. Will you be watching it multiple times to catch all the Avengers: Doomsday trailers?