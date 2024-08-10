Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Abigail, Alien, Barbie, Deadpool & Wolverine, Nope, Training Day

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Abigail by Neil Fraser

Alien 3 by Rafeski

Barbie by Jaime Ventura

Curb Your Enthusiasm by Stephen Campanella

Deadpool & Wolverine by Mickaël Journou

Gravity by Neil Davies

Lobo by Kyle Fast

Nope by Shalida

The Shawshank Redemption by John Hanley

Training Day by Youssef Kirah