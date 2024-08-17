Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien: Romulus, In A Violent Nature, Rocky, Terminator 2, Up

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Alien: Romulus by Huan Do
Candyman by Creepy Carves Design
Doctor Doom by Peter Nguyen
Elden Ring by Patrick Brown
Game of Death by Tomasz Majewski
Howl’s Moving Castle by John Dunn
In A Violent Nature by Genzo
Rocky by Pickle Vision
Terminator 2: Judgement Day by Pete Lloyd
Up by Mark Chilcott
