Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien, The Muppet Show, Rocky III, Venom, The Wild Robot

Some cliche somewhere said that 'a picture is worth a thousand words.' This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. "Awesome Art We've Found Around The Net" is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve.

Alien by Grégory Féron

Beast Wars by Emilio Lopez

Calvin and Hobbs by Mark Chilcott

Friday The 13th by Nerd Designer

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing by Alex Reid

The Muppet Show by Conor Nolan

The Neverending Story by Bill Robinson

Rocky III by Jean-Baptiste Roux

Venom: The Last Dance by Sony Wicaksana

The Wild Robot by Jaime Ventura