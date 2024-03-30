Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Aliens, Batman, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Kung Fu Panda

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Aliens by Derek Laufman

Batman Begins by Chris Miller

Demon Slayer by Brendan Albetski

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire by Sinful Creation

Kenobi by Tom Lathom-Sharp

Kung Fu Panda 4 by Kevin Tiernan

Oppenheimer by Jean-Baptiste Roux

The Shining by Victor Barreto

Terminator by Kanesa

Tremors by Tyler Martis

