Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Batman Returns, Gremlins, The Lion King, The Matrix, Scarface

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien vs. Predator by Ignacio Lazaro

Batman Returns by Richard Philpott

Gremlins by Kevin Wilson

The Lion King by Natalie Dombois

The Matrix by Brian C Hailes

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers by Hemphill Designs

Scarface by Sahin Düzgün

The Shining by Mark Levy

The Warriors by Rhys Cooper

The Wild Bunch by Christian Garland