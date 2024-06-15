Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Batman, The Bikeriders, The Crow, Inside Out 2, The Wolf Of Wall Street

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Batman by Jerry Padilla

The Bikeriders by MightyFTN

The Crow by Pablo Olivera

Heavy Metal by John Gallagher

Inside Out 2 by Amin Designs

Lethal Weapon by Forsaken Folklore

Richard Pryor by Don Child

Trailer Park Boys by Ethan Mongin

Trunks by Kevin Tiernan

The Wolf of Wall Street by Jean-Baptiste Roux