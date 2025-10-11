Awesome Art’s Tribute To Stephen King with Carrie, IT, The Long Walk, Misery, The Shawshank Redemption, The Shining

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Carrie by Rafał Rola
Creepshow by Nick Charge
Cujo by Huan Do
The Dark Tower by Harlan Elam
The Green Mile by Alberto Reyes Francos
IT by Jon Blasik
The Long Walk by Grungiest Bunny
Maximum Overdrive by Ben Terdik
Misery by Matt Talbot
Pet Sematary by Blank Studios
The Running Man by Dave Merrell
The Shawshank Redemption by John Hanley
The Shining by Mark Levy
Stand By Me by Phil Shelly