Back to the Future is returning to theaters alongside the ultimate 4K Gift Set & Steelbooks for the iconic film’s 40th anniversary

Great Scott! Robert Zemeckis’s beloved time-traveling film, Back to the Future, is returning to theaters alongside the ultimate 4K Gift Set and Steelbooks to celebrate the sci-fi classic’s 40th anniversary! According to a press release from Universal Pictures, the legendary adventure from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment returns to cinemas in multiple premium formats, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and D-Box, beginning on October 31!

Hold onto your Sports Almanacs, because there’s more! An all-new 40th Anniversary Limited Edition 4K Trilogy Gift Set and Steelbooks arrive on October 14 from Universal Home Entertainment, featuring over 90 minutes of all-new bonus features and over 9 hours of bonus features!

Per today’s official press release:

Igniting the 40th anniversary celebration, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will debut a must-have lineup of Back to the Future releases on October 14, just ahead of Back to the Future Day on October 21. The centerpiece is the Back to the Future Trilogy – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set, featuring all three films in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, packaged with a collectible Flux Capacitor SteelBook, an exclusive Gibson Mini Guitar replica, an OUTATIME metal license plate, a Back to the Future: A Visual History booklet, and an assortment of replica items from the Universal archives. Fans can also collect individual Steelbooks for each film or pick up the Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Trilogy in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, perfect for commemorating four decades of time-traveling adventure.

“Back to the Future is one of the most iconic films of the last half-century,” said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. “The film’s wit, wonder and wildly original storytelling continue to captivate audiences of all ages. This 40th anniversary celebration gives fans the chance to experience the film’s timeless magic on the biggest, most immersive screens available today.”

The new lineup of Back to the Future 40th Anniversary offerings from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment features a comprehensive look at the legacy of the franchise. Fans can enjoy hours of bonus features spanning new and archival content that dives deep into the Back to the Future franchise. The 4K release will also be available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which will transport fans into the heart of this beloved story with ultravivid picture and astonishing multi-dimensional sound.

Among the newly produced features:

40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future – Co-writer/producer Bob Gale reflects on the legacy and cultural impact of the films.

– Co-writer/producer Bob Gale reflects on the legacy and cultural impact of the films. Back to Hill Valley – Join Bob Gale along with Donald Fullilove (“Mayor Goldie Wilson”) as they revisit and discuss some of the most iconic filming locations.

– Join Bob Gale along with Donald Fullilove (“Mayor Goldie Wilson”) as they revisit and discuss some of the most iconic filming locations. Untold Stories of Back to the Future – Journey back in time with crew members as they share their personal stories from the set.

– Journey back in time with crew members as they share their personal stories from the set. TCM Classic Film Festival Panel – Bob Gale, cinematographer Dean Cundey, and stunt double Charlie Croughwell reunite at the 40th anniversary premiere.

– Bob Gale, cinematographer Dean Cundey, and stunt double Charlie Croughwell reunite at the 40th anniversary premiere. A Mystery in History – Discover the rich history of the Gibson guitar Marty McFly plays at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and hear from the cast as they rally fans to help find the iconic prop that’s been missing for 40 years.

The collection also includes beloved legacy bonus features, including:

Tales from THE FUTURE: 6-Part Documentary

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes

The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes

Could You Survive the Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video

ZZ Top “Doubleback” Music Video

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Ride

Archival Featurettes

Behind the Scenes

2015 Message from Doc Brown

2015 Commercials

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series (2 Episodes)

Michael J. Fox Q&A

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailers

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton