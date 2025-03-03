Get all the steamy details in crisp ultra-high-def as Basic Instinct will release a steelbook edition 4K Blu-ray

Basic Instinct was a cultural milestone in the 90s. It made a superstar out of Sharon Stone and ignited a subgenre of erotic thrillers that weren’t afraid to push the boundaries of the R rating. Paul Verhoeven, who has constantly battled the MPA with his past movies, including Robocop, helped to give Basic Instinct that raw edge that put it above other films of the genre. And now, you will be able to own the sexy thriller on 4K Blu-ray next month as Blu-ray.com reports that a special steelbook edition of Basic Instinct will be released on April 15 from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.
The film stars Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Denis Arndt. It was directed by Verhoeven from a script by Joe Eszterhas. The description reads, “Michael Douglas stars as hardboiled San Francisco detective Nick Curran, a troubled cop with a history of trigger-happy shootings and a weakness for beautiful women and dangerous relationships. Sharon Stone is Catherine Tramell, a stunning, enigmatic novelist with a talent for seduction and a history of relationships that end in death. The death of a former rock star sends Nick into the orbit of the victim’s lover, Catherine, who immediately becomes prime suspect in the murder. Catherine ignites Nick’s suspicions and his passion, and he soon becomes involved in his most dangerous liaison yet.” As of now, no special features have been announced by you can get a peek at the artwork below.
Many will surely try to see how much better that scene will look in a new ultra-high-definition transfer as it made waves in the 90s, but the lady of the hour, Sharon Stone herself, thinks this movie is actually quite tame by today’s standards. Appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Sharon Stone said that Basic Instinct scene pales in comparison to what can be found while flipping through the channels. “You see so little of anything in this film, actually. And now we see men with full frontal nudity on television. But still we look at that film as such a scandalous, controversial moment in filmmaking. And really, it’s quite benign by comparison to almost anything you see now.”
