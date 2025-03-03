Get all the steamy details in crisp ultra-high-def as Basic Instinct will release a steelbook edition 4K Blu-ray

Basic Instinct was a cultural milestone in the 90s. It made a superstar out of Sharon Stone and ignited a subgenre of erotic thrillers that weren’t afraid to push the boundaries of the R rating. Paul Verhoeven, who has constantly battled the MPA with his past movies, including Robocop, helped to give Basic Instinct that raw edge that put it above other films of the genre. And now, you will be able to own the sexy thriller on 4K Blu-ray next month as Blu-ray.com reports that a special steelbook edition of Basic Instinct will be released on April 15 from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

The film stars Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Denis Arndt. It was directed by Verhoeven from a script by Joe Eszterhas. The description reads, “Michael Douglas stars as hardboiled San Francisco detective Nick Curran, a troubled cop with a history of trigger-happy shootings and a weakness for beautiful women and dangerous relationships. Sharon Stone is Catherine Tramell, a stunning, enigmatic novelist with a talent for seduction and a history of relationships that end in death. The death of a former rock star sends Nick into the orbit of the victim’s lover, Catherine, who immediately becomes prime suspect in the murder. Catherine ignites Nick’s suspicions and his passion, and he soon becomes involved in his most dangerous liaison yet.” As of now, no special features have been announced by you can get a peek at the artwork below.