Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was initially intended for a streaming release

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been blowing up the box office, having already grossed over $264 million less than two weeks after its release. It’s a much-needed win for Warner Bros., which makes it all the more surprising that the studio had originally planned to give the Beetlejuice sequel a streaming release on Max.

It’s been a long road for the Beetlejuice sequel, and according to a New York Times report, Warner Bros. didn’t have a lot of faith that the project would be a success. They still wanted the film but were pushing for it to be released exclusively on the Max streaming service. Director Tim Burton wasn’t a big fan of that idea. “ That was never going to work for Tim, ” said studio co-chair Pamela Abdy. “ You’re talking about visionary artist whose films demand to be seen on a big screen. “

When Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca took over the studio, they wanted to repair the relationship with Burton, but the proposed budget (around $147 million) was still too much of a risk. In exchange for getting the budget under $100 million, they would guarantee a major theatrical release. This meant that Burton and the main stars (including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine O’Hara) would have to agree to work for less money upfront in exchange for a bigger piece of the back end. Now that the film has become such a big success, you would imagine those stars will be reaping the rewards. Of course, there’s always that famous Hollywood accounting to consider.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been praised as a return to form for Burton, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the director’s “ most energetic, playful, and creative film in years. ” He continued, “ Truth be told, I was wary of a Beetlejuice sequel, as I figured they should leave well enough alone after thirty-six years. But, once Danny Elfman’s score kicked in, and I got a look at returning production designer Bo Welch’s sets, I was all in on a sequel I had a total blast with. This one is a very pleasant surprise. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last time Burton says Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.