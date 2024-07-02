Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to haunt the Venice Film Festival for its world premiere

Say it once. Say it twice. The organizers of the 81st Venice International Film Festival have said his name three times to summon him for the opening of this year’s event. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Tim Burton’s return to the macabre comedy of the afterlife, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be making its world premiere at the start of the Venice festivities. The festival kicks off on August 28, but the Ghost with the Most will not be in contention with other competing films. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will officially open in North America on September 6, after it internationally opens on September 4.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera expressed his excitement over the opportunity to premiere the sequel to the 1988 Michael Keaton classic, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time.” He also continued to say that the festival is “honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.” Tim Burton also stated, “I’m very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival.”

Also in August, the studio behind the film will be throwing an interactive experience event in Hollywood.

Tickets for The Afterlife Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Experience are now available. Here’s a description of the interactive event courtesy of the official Beetlejuice Experience website.

“Step beyond the screen and into the Afterlife where everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist, Beetlejuice, is dying to see you! For a limited time, grab your Afterlife Passport and take a seat in the Waiting Room, where you’ll be immersed into the strange and unusual world of the Recently Deceased filled with ghoulish, interactive entertainment, photo ops, themed food & drinks…that are to die for.”

The Afterlife Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Experience features recreated sets, live entertainment, and a cast of eclectic ghosts to haunt your journey through the event. In addition to bringing fans a series of interactive surprises, the Beetlejuice Experience hosts the Afterlife Diner, with drinks, food, and exclusive merch available in the haunted Gift Shop.