BULK: Ben Wheatley genre movie made in secret gets an August festival premiere

Back in 2020, filmmaker Ben Wheatley revealed that he had secretly written and directed a psychological horror film called In the Earth over the course of 15 days that August, in the midst of the pandemic lockdowns. Five years later, Deadline has broken the news that Wheatley has managed to make another movie in secret. This one is called BULK , and it’s set to premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which is set to run from August 14 to 20 this year. BULK will be the opening screening of the festival’s Midnight Madness strand.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to be “a return to the thrillingly free-spirited filmmaker’s homegrown, kaleidoscopic works like In The Earth and A Field in England.” Wheatley provided the following statement: “ I’m very excited and proud to be premiering BULK at Edinburgh International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness. This is a midnight film through and through. Car chases, gun fights, sci-fi, and romance. Thanks to Edinburgh for having us. It’s going to be a wild night. ” Sounds promising to me!

Edinburgh International Film Festival CEO and Festival Director Paul Ridd described BULK as a “ truly unique film that took our breath away then fried our brains. We could not think of a better way for us to launch the second year of Midnight Madness at EIFF than with a new trip from a true visionary of cinema. It is guaranteed to bring the house down in August. Bring it on. “

The film has been produced by Andy Starke of Rook Films and financed by Film4, with Film4’s Ollie Madden and David Kimbangi serving as executive producers. Madden said, “ Ben Wheatley is one of a kind, and BULK is truly the result of his unique and brilliant filmmaking brain. It was an honour to work with him on this secret project, for which Midnight Madness at EIFF is the perfect launchpad. Can’t wait for it to surprise and delight audiences in the way it did us. “

Wheatley’s previous credits include Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire; Happy New Year, Colin Burstead;

Rebecca, In the Earth, Meg 2: The Trench, and the six-episode series Generation Z. He recently teamed up with Bob Odenkirk on an action film called Normal.

Are you a Ben Wheatley fan, and are you glad to hear that we have BULK to look forward to? Let us know by leaving a comment below.