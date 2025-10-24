Movie News

Normal: Bob Odenkirk / Ben Wheatley film sets a 2026 release date

Posted 2 hours ago
Magnolia Pictures will be bringing the Bob Odenkirk action movie Normal to 2000 screens in 2026 and have announced the release dateMagnolia Pictures will be bringing the Bob Odenkirk action movie Normal to 2000 screens in 2026 and have announced the release date

Bob Odenkirk got his entertainment career started as a comedian and comedy writer, then branched out into dramatic acting roles in the likes of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Back in 2021, he stepped up to a new level, becoming an action hero with the movie Nobody, which was directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) from a screenplay by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad. Odenkirk and Kolstad reteamed on the recently released sequel Nobody 2, co-written by Aaron Rabin and directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us). Next up for the team of Odenkirk and Kolstad is the crime thriller Normal, which is set to be released in the United States by Magnolia Pictures. A month after acquiring the distribution rights, Magnolia has announced an April 17, 2026 theatrical release for the film. This will be the distributor’s widest release ever, with a theatre count of 2000.

The film has been directed by Ben Wheatley, whose credits include Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire; Happy New Year, Colin Burstead; Rebecca, In the EarthMeg 2: The Trench, the upcoming BULK, and the six-episode series Generation Z. The story finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy. Normal has been given an R rating for strong bloody violence, and language.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray recently had the chance to watch the film and gave it a 7/10 release that can be read at THIS LINK. Bumbray said it was exactly what he wanted from a Bob Odenkirk-led action film. “It’s packed with carnage, with him in top form as both action star and leading man. His chemistry with [Jess] McLeod is especially strong, and if a follow-up were to focus on the two of them as a team, I’d be first in line to check it out.

Are you looking forward to catching Normal on the big screen in 2026? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

