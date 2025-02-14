Benedict Cumberbatch to replace Tom Hardy in Cary Fukunaga’s Blood on Snow

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to replace Tom Hardy in Cary Fukunaga’s upcoming adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s Blood on Snow.

By
Blood on Snow, Benedict Cumberbatch

Tom Hardy was slated to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Cary Fukunaga’s Blood on Snow, but THR reports that Hardy has had to drop out due to scheduling issues and will be replaced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Also joining the cast of the crime thriller are Eva Green (Dirty Angels), Emma Laird (The Brutalist), and Ben Mendelsohn (Andor). The film is based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø and stars Taylor-Johnson as a “hitman/fixer named Olav who is hired by his mob boss to kill the man’s cheating wife. After Olav convinces himself he’s fallen in love with the wife and doesn’t kill her, it sets off a chain of events with tragic consequences that threaten a bloody mob war.” Nesbø co-wrote the script with Ben Powers.

It’s not known exactly who Cumberbatch will be playing, but THR says he’s believed to be playing a rival mob boss named the Fisherman.

Related
Daniel Espinosa to direct the Leonardo DiCaprio produced Blood on Snow

Cumberbatch was recently seen in The Thing with Feathers, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The actor stars as a grieving father who, after the sudden death of his wife, starts to believe that a giant black crow is menacing him and his two sons. “Cumberbatch is incredible as the heartbroken father, perfectly evoking a man who cannot even fathom how to move on in his life,” said our own Chris Bumbray in his review. “It’s a movie that demands a certain emotional stamina, and after seeing a large selection of mentally wrenching films, The Thing With Feathers was almost too much of a downer to take in. Even still, on a technical level, the film is impeccable (even if it feels a little long at over 100 minutes), while Cumberbatch is at his very best.

He’s also expected to reprise the role of Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday, despite initially saying he wouldn’t appear. “I got that wrong, I am in the next one,” he said. “Don’t ever believe anything I say.” He also teased that Strange is “in a lot” of Avengers: Secret Wars. “He’s quite central to where things might go,” Cumberbatch said. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. He’s also part of the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, which will hit theaters on May 30th.

Source: THR
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Blood on Snow, Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch to replace Tom Hardy in Cary Fukunaga’s Blood on Snow
Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan
The Odyssey: Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins join cast of Christopher Nolan’s new epic
Emerald Fennell wants Wuthering Heights fans to go outside and touch grass in the first still from her upcoming film
Old Henry writer/director Potsy Ponciroli has been hired to write the script for the long-awaited sequel to The Goonies
Potsy Ponciroli to write The Goonies sequel
View All

About the Author

10554 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles