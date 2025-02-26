Jon Bernthal is writing “a shotgun blast of a story” for The Punisher Special Presentation

Jon Bernthal has played the Marvel Comics character Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in season 2 of the Netflix Daredevil series and two seasons of his own The Punisher series, and he’s reprising the role in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to premiere on March 4th. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently let it slip that Bernthal is also set to star in a The Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+ – and now, Winderbaum has revealed that Bernthal is also writing the special, crafting what’s described as “a shotgun blast of a story.”

Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that Bernthal is writing The Punisher Special Presentation with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed Bernthal in the 2022 mini-series We Own This City. Green, whose other credits include Bob Marley: One Love, King Richard, Joe Bell, and Monsters and Men, will also be directing the special. This will mark Bernthal’s first official writing credit.

Winderbaum said, “ It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It’s so exciting. … Bernthal is a generational actor. He’s incredible, what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he’s a great writer. He knows the character inside and out… Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon’s Punisher in particular. The idea that he’s in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever. “

Marvel released two Special Presentations on Disney+, both in 2022: Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It’s about time we got another one of these specials, and The Punisher is a great character for a Special Presentation to focus on.

What do you think of the fact that Jon Bernthal is writing The Punisher Special Presentation, in addition to starring in it? And are you glad to hear that Reinaldo Marcus Green will be directing the special? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.