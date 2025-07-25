Movie News

Jon Bernthal has been spotted on the set of The Punisher Special Presentation

Posted 35 minutes ago
The Punisher Special Presentation is now filming and Jon Bernthal has been spotted on set, in his character's wardrobeThe Punisher Special Presentation is now filming and Jon Bernthal has been spotted on set, in his character's wardrobe

Jon Bernthal has played the Marvel Comics character Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in season 2 of the Netflix Daredevil series and two seasons of his own The Punisher series, and he’s reprised the role in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently let it slip that Bernthal is also set to star in a The Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+ – and a while back, it was rumored that filming on the special presentation would begin in mid-July and continue through the first week of August in New York. As it turns out, the rumor was true, and Bernthal has been spotted on set!

Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that Bernthal is writing The Punisher Special Presentation with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed Bernthal in the 2022 mini-series We Own This City. Green, whose other credits include Bob Marley: One Love, King Richard, Joe Bell, and Monsters and Men, will also be directing the special. This will mark Bernthal’s first official writing credit.

Winderbaum previously said, “It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It’s so exciting.“ Speaking with Collider, Bernthal added, “I’ve said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him. In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table. As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me.

According to Nexus Point News, “Plot details are currently under wraps but it is likely to follow Frank Castle after he escapes Wilson Fisk’s private prison. In May, insider DanielRPK reported that a female crime boss was being cast for the special. NPN can corroborate this rumor as casting for this character is currently underway. Character details hint at this crime boss being Punisher villain, Ma Gnucci.” Fans of the comic book will remember Ma Gnucci as a major character in the very popular “Welcome Back, Frank” storyline written by Garth Ennis back in 2000.

Here are some images and videos from the set:

Once Bernthal finishes working on The Punisher Special Presentation, he’ll be reporting to the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Frank Castle / The Punisher has a role in that film as well.

What do you think of the images from the set of The Punisher Special Presentation? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

