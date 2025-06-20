Punisher vs. Spidey? Jon Bernthal signs on for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

THR reports that Jon Bernthal is set to join Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as The Punisher. I can’t say I saw that coming. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but there have certainly been plenty of rumours, including a possible appearance from Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The report also states that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned, although it’s unclear how significant their roles will be given the memory-altering events of the last movie. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) joined the cast earlier this year, but her role is shrouded in mystery. The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas is also part of the cast. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film will shoot in England this summer and is already slated for a July 31, 2026 release.

Bernthal first played The Punisher in Netflix’s Daredevil series, before taking center stage in his own series, which lasted two seasons. He recently returned for Daredevil: Born Again, and will star in (and co-write) a Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+.

It’s fitting that Bernthal will reunite with Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as he’s previously said that he likes to take a “ little ” credit for the actor winning the role. They helped each other record their audition tapes for their respective Marvel roles while working together on Pilgrimage.

“ We did a film about seven or eight years ago, ” Bernthal said. “ That was where both Tom did his audition for Spider-Man and I did my audition for Punisher. We actually made each other’s audition tapes [working] on that film. ” Bernthal added that Holland “ really believed he was going to get it. “

“ I was like ‘There’s probably a lot of people that want to be Spider-Man, I mean, you’re super talented and all, but the odds are kind of against you, but yeah, let’s make the tape,’ ” he said. “ He just had this belief, and when you get to know him and see how he shows up, there is a reason why he is the movie star that he is. “

As for that “ little ” bit of credit, Bernthal says he was the one who encouraged Holland to do a stunt in his audition. “ I gave him the note, ‘Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you think I should do that? That’s not too much?’ “

“ I was like, ‘I don’t think any of these other fools are able to do that,’ and he in fact did that, ” Bernthal said. “ It’s not that I take responsibility for him, but you know, like a little something. “

What do you think of Jon Bernthal playing The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?