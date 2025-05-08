Spider-Man: Brand New Day webs up The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas for Marvel and Sony’s web-slinging sequel

Marvel and Sony are cooking up something special for Spider-Man: Brand New Day by adding The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas to the cast. Details about Colón-Zayas’s role remain a mystery, but the news is still delicious.

Liza Colón-Zayas is an Emmy-winning actress who broke into acting with a role on New York Undercover. She won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy in 2024 for her role as Tina Marrero, a rough-around-the-edge chef who insists on taking on the lion’s share of any order.

Liza Colón-Zayas joins Tom Holland and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, a new addition to the franchise. Sink’s role remains a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about her part. According to reports, Sink could star as Peter and MJ’s daughter Anna-May “Annie” Parker, New Warriors member Firestar, Gwen Stacy, Peter’s lesser-known love interest Carlie Cooper, Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat, or Janine Godbe, a love interest of Ben Reilly, Peter Parker’s troubled clone.

Destin Daniel Creton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Amy Pascal producing alongside Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

During Marvel’s latest CinemaCon presentation, Cretton said his one-year-old’s first words were ‘Spider-Man.’ He also shared how he lost some money playing roulette. “Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” said Cretton.

Cretton has his work cut out for him as the last Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, erased Peter Parker from everyone’s memory, even Peter’s two best friends, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). Positioning Peter as an unknown hero does wipe the slate clean, but how much do you want to bet Brand New Day is not a hard reset, and at least a few characters from Peter’s past will recognize him? That’s just my guess. I don’t know how many more Spider-Man movies Holland has left, and starting from scratch feels like a significant step toward locking yourself in for the long haul.

Who do you think Liza Colón-Zayas plays in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Maybe it’s someone related to Miles Morales? Introducing Miles would be a great way to let Holland off the hook as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.