Jon Bernthal likes to take a “little” credit for Tom Holland becoming Spider-Man

When Tom Holland auditioned for Spider-Man, he happened to be working on a film with Jon Bernthal, who was auditioning for the role of The Punisher at the same time. The pair helped each other with their audition tapes, and Bernthal recently told Jimmy Kimmel that he likes to take a “ little ” credit for Holland winning the role of Spidey.

“ We did a film about seven or eight years ago, ” Bernthal said. “ That was where both Tom did his audition for Spider-Man and I did my audition for Punisher. We actually made each other’s audition tapes [working] on that film. ” Bernthal added that Holland “ really believed he was going to get it. “

“ I was like ‘There’s probably a lot of people that want to be Spider-Man, I mean, you’re super talented and all, but the odds are kind of against you, but yeah, let’s make the tape,’ ” he said. “ He just had this belief, and when you get to know him and see how he shows up, there is a reason why he is the movie star that he is. “

As for that “ little ” bit of credit, Bernthal says he was the one who encouraged Holland to do a stunt in his audition. “ I gave him the note, ‘Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you think I should do that? That’s not too much?’ “

“ I was like, ‘I don’t think any of these other fools are able to do that,’ and he in fact did that, ” Bernthal said. “ It’s not that I take responsibility for him, but you know, like a little something. “

If you’re wondering which film Bernthal and Holland were working on when they booked their Marvel roles, that would be Pilgrimage. The film takes place in 13th-century Ireland, and follows a group of monks who must escort a sacred relic across a landscape fraught with peril. It’s dark, gritty, and exceptionally brutal. Bernthal and Holland are set to reunite in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.