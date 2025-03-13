Get a peek at Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland on the set of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in behind-the-scenes photos

Pictures from the set of Christopher Nolan’s new epic, The Odyssey, have hit online courtesy of an Instagram post from a Greek company.

A new behind-the-scenes look at Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey, has made its way online courtesy of an Instagram post from Leonidas Christopoulos, who is the Chief Executive Officer at the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center in Greece. Christopoulos visited the set and took a number of pictures of his experience, including meeting with the cast — Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland — and director Christopher Nolan himself. You can get a peek at Bernthal and Holland’s characters below.

When translated to English, the post reads,
“Today, I had the honor of meeting Sir Christopher Nolan, a visionary director whose films inspire audiences around the world, as he brings Homer’s epic, The Odyssey, to life in our country.

It was a pleasure to chat with the great cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, John Bernthal and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Dame and producer Emma Thomas, along with the executives of Faliro House, the Greek production company that is assisting Universal in the realization of this ambitious project, Christos Konstantakopoulos and Kostas Kefalas, as well as the Regional Governor of Peloponnese, Mr. Dimitris Ptochos.

Visiting the magical locations of Pylos, Methoni Castle and Nestor’s Cave, where filming takes place, was truly an unforgettable experience.

As CEO of the Greek Center for Cinema, Audiovisual Media & Creativity – Creative Greece, I feel particularly honored that we actively support, as an institution and as the Ministry of Culture, this monumental production by financing 40% of all eligible expenses incurred in Greek territory. Greece has always been a land of myths and cinematic beauty and it is our mission to ensure that global productions continue to choose our country as their creative homeland.”

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey plans to shoot globally using new IMAX technology, a prospect with cinephiles salivating. Nolan, of course, is one of the biggest proponents of the IMAX film format. He’s known to push the limits of what IMAX can capture on screens, pairing superior visual presentation with dynamic audio design that leaves general theater sound systems in the dust.

When Universal Pictures officially announced the project last year, the studio described it as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” Production is slated to kick off at the end of the month, and some reports state that this could be Nolan’s most expensive film to date. It’s expected to cost $250 million but could very easily go higher.

Nolan is never one to take the cheap route, and he will be filming all over the world for The Odyssey, including the actual locations where Odysseus was believed to have been. A recent report stated that Nolan will shoot part of the film on Favignana, Sicily’s “Goat Island,” which is “believed to be the place where Homer envisioned Odysseus landed with his motley crew to barbecue goats and stock up on food. The idyllic isle is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast.”

