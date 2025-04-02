Bill Murray shares memories of seeing Bruce Willis working as a page at NBC while he was on Saturday Night Live

Bill Murray is currently making the rounds, promoting his new films Riff Raff and The Friend. The Friend is based on the novel of the same name by Sigurd Nunez, who won the National Book Award for her work. Outside of Murray and his co-star, Naomi Watts, the supporting cast features Sarah Pidgeon, Carla Gugino, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, Noma Dumezweni, Felix Solis, Owen Teague, and more. The movie is directed by the longtime team of Scott McGehee and David Siegel, whose first film Suture came over 30 years ago.

Variety reports that Murray appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Watts and he reflected on his friend, Bruce Willis. Murray and Willis became friends while making Moonrise Kingdom together and the former Ghostbusters star talked about being at Saturday Night Live and Willis working at NBC as a page. Murray started off by saying, “Moonrise Kingdom was a really beautiful, lovely film. I got to work with and have a wonderful time with Bruce Willis. He just had a birthday. Bruce Willis is a good guy. He is a good f*cking guy. He was a good friend.”

He continued,

He was also a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live. His job was to come and refill, and this sounds insane, but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels and snacks in the actors’ dressing rooms. I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy he said to me, ‘You and Gilda were nice to me.’ I always thought I am good with this guy.”

The official synopsis for The Friend reads, “In THE FRIEND, adapted from the bestselling novel, Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable New York life upended when her friend and mentor Walter (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his Great Dane, Apollo. The regal yet intractable beast is a constant reminder of Walter and causes various problems— yet as Iris bonds with Apollo, she begins to cope with her past, her lost friend, and her own creative inner life.”

The Friend reunites Watts and Murray for the first time in a decade, having previously worked together on Theodore Melfi’s St. Vincent. The Friend, however, will have quite a different dynamic between the stars, especially given the plot description. The Friend will be one of three movies Murray has lined up this year along with Riff Raff and Wee Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme.

The Friend will go wide on April 4th following a New York City run beginning March 21st.