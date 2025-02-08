Rumer Willis gives update on dad Bruce, says mom Demi Moore was overdue for Hollywood respect

The first month of 2025 has been nothing but positive news for former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Not only has Moore earned her first Oscar nomination for The Substance as well as winning a Critic’s Choice Award) but Willis has been seen out and about, a demonstration of his true resilience as he continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia. Now, their oldest daughter Rumer Willis is providing updates on her father’s health and her mom’s newfound respect within the industry.

Appearing on Loose Women (via People), Rumer Willis confirmed simply that Bruce is “doing great,” before touching on the wildfires in Los Angeles and how they have affected the region. As we reported on Bruce Willis was seen in a rare video thanking first responders. She added that it’s the bond between her parents – both when she was a kid and now – that has helped foster the sort of bond required to press on. “I think the thing that I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I that I never felt like I had to choose…They never played against each other. We were a family and we still are a family, no matter what.”

As for the achievements of mom Demi Moore, Rumer Willis noted that while she was completely blown away by her turn in The Substance, she also thinks Hollywood is truly recognizing her for her entire career up to this point. “I’m so unbelievably proud of her, not only for this movie…but also, to me, this is not just about this film, this is about the body of work from her entire career that she’s not been recognized for…She’s so unbelievably talented!”

But let’s face it: if she wins Best Actress for The Substance, it would hardly be a “career Oscar”, as she is insanely great here. Right now, she is the odds-on favorite for the Academy Award, although we could see a surprise win from I’m Still Here’s Fernanda Torres. One thing is for sure in that category, though: Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón is going through a self-implosion that we have never seen before, possibly costing the film several Oscars.

