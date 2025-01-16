Bruce Willis thanks Los Angeles wildfire first responders in rare video

The Los Angeles wildfires have been extraordinarily destructive, but the first responders have done incredible work. They have not only fought the fires themselves but also assisted the evacuees, who, in some cases, have lost everything they have. In a video posted on Instagram, Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance to thank the first responders.

“ Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different, ” wrote Emma Heming Willis in the caption.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia over two years ago, prompting him to step away from Hollywood. His ex-wife, Demi Moore, updated fans on his condition last month. “ Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment, ” Moore said. “ And I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy. ” However, she also said that watching someone you love struggle with the condition is “ very difficult ” and “ not what I would wish upon anymore. “ Moore continued, “ There is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come from it. “