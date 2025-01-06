Bill Skarsgård says that he may start filming the Lord of War sequel this year

It was recently reported that last year would be the start of location filming for Andrew Niccol’s sequel to Lord of War. The sequel’s producer, Karim Debbagh of Kasbah Films, has expressed his zeal to start production. Debbagh told Variety, “We’re trying to cover four or five African countries, such as Libya, Egypt, Senegal and Mali and several countries in the Middle East, and we’ve almost found everything in Morocco. Casablanca itself is so diverse that you find areas that look like Senegal and others that are very luxurious like a California neighborhood, and if you’re looking for places that look similar to Libya, Yémen or Syria, you can find them in and around Marrakech.”

Nosferatu‘s Bill Skarsgård is taking up the mantle in this film as Yuri Orlov’s son and the star has given an update on when production will plan to start for the actors of the film. According to Collider, the Pennywise actor talked about the movie on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast when promoting Nosferatu. He said, “[Nicolas Cage] is a legend. And it looks like it’s happening next year (referring to 2025)… It’s a great script and I think it’ll be a fun one. The character, he’s a charismatic f**king a**hole. And you saw the first one… It’s so cynical and so satirical and bleak and like everyone’s terrible, and it’s also kind of a dark comedy… I like that. I like when you laugh at terrible people… So I think that’ll be a fun one.”