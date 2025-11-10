Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis join Nicolas Cage for Andrew Niccol’s Lords of War

Who’s up for a father versus son thriller? Vendôme Pictures (CODA, Lord of War) announced today that Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in The Spider’s Web) and Greg Tarzan Davis (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Top Gun: Maverick) have joined the cast of Lords of War, the sequel to writer and director Andrew Niccol’s 2005 crime thriller, Lord of War. The film will star Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård, and Laura Harrier.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lords of War, courtesy of Vendôme Pictures:

In Lords of War, Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage), the world’s most notorious gunrunner, discovers he has a son, Anton (Bill Skarsgård), who isn’t trying to right his father’s wrongs – he’s trying to top them. Not only selling guns but the “trigger pullers” too, Anton is amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts. This is the story of Yuri and Anton’s bitter rivalry – even at odds over the same woman. Who will prevail when father and son go to war? Lord of War’s Yuri Orlov is a composite character based on numerous arms dealers.

Principal photography is scheduled to start later this month in Belgium and Morocco. Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi (CODA), who produced the original, are producing under their Vendôme Pictures banner, alongside Nicolas Cage under his company, Saturn Films. Skarsgård is executive producing.

Known for playing Luv in Blade Runner: 2049 and Queen Kane in the Apple TV+ series See, Sylvia Hoeks recently wrapped Lina Roessler’s So Much for Love. The project stars Hoek, Finn Wittrock, and Tim Bensch, among others. The film centers on Sam Davies, a wealthy bachelor living off a trust fund, who faces a rude awakening when he turns 35 and learns his parents will require him to earn his own living for a year. He’s forced to move from Hollywood to La Grange, Kentucky.

Davis made his feature film debut in 2019 in the 20th Century Studios’ film The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford. He also starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Shortly thereafter, Cruise and director Chrisoppher McQuarrie cast him as “Degas” in the final two chapters of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

