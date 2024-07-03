Interview: Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, Sylvia Heoks, and more tell us about their cult film, A Sacrifice

We discuss director Jordan Scott’s latest psychological thriller, A Sacrifice, with stars Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, and Sylvia Heoks.

It’s 2024, and cults seem to be a hot topic. Whether it’s a sports team, political affiliation, or even nerd obsession, cults are everywhere. But there’s a certain kind of cult rife in horror films. The Waco kind. And they can provide some of the most interesting narratives. A Sacrifice follows a cult with violent tendencies and the people it affects. But it’s also about a father and a daughter trying to reconnect after tragedy. It’s a bit of a slow burn that will reward the patient. I really enjoyed the film (you can check out my review HERE) and am shocked at the little I’ve seen about it anywhere.

I was lucky enough to talk to stars Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, and Sylvia Hoeks about their wonderful performances and the challenges they encountered in their roles. I was particularly giddy to talk with Sylvia, who is remarkable in her role as Nina. There’s one scene that is a masterclass in acting, so it was nice to be able to express my love for her performance directly to her. I also talked with writer/director Jordan Scott about why she chose to adapt the book and her deep collaboration with her actors.

A Sacrifice plot:

A Sacrifice is an emotionally turbulent story that follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe (Eric Bana) who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sadie Sink), becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As their two worlds head toward a dangerous intersection, Ben will need to race against the clock in order to save his daughter.

