A Sacrifice trailer: Eric Bana, Sadie Sink investigate a sinister cult

Vertical has dropped the new trailer for A Sacrifice, a thriller starring Eric Bana as a social psychologist who begins investigating a cult in Berlin as his rebellious daughter (Sadie Sink) gets drawn into its clutches.

The official synopsis reads, “ A Sacrifice is an emotionally turbulent story that follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana), who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sink), becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As their two worlds head toward a dangerous intersection, Ben will need to race against the clock in order to save his daughter. “

In addition to Eric Bana and Sadie Sink, A Sacrifice also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler, Sophie Rois, Stephan Kampwirth, and Lara Feith. Based on the novel Tokyo Nobody by Nicholas Hogg, the film was written and directed by Jordan Scott, daughter of Ridley Scott.

Vertical landed the North American rights to the movie earlier this month, and Scott said she was “ delighted to be partnering with Vertical on the release of A Sacrifice. Their passion and appreciation for the film has been steadfast throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to see the film in theaters and beyond. ” Ridley Scott, who produces the movie through his Scott Free Production banner, added, “ I’m thrilled to be back in business with our friends at Vertical. Their commitment to great filmmakers and storytelling, as well as the theatrical experience, makes them the perfect home for A Sacrifice. ” A Sacrifice will hit theaters on June 28th.

