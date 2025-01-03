Nosferatu star Bill Skarsgård interested in playing the Joker

From Pennywise to the Clown Prince of Crime? During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nosferatu star Bill Skarsgård expressed his desire to play the Joker.

“ I was, like, a Batman kid. Batman was my superhero growing up, ” Skarsgård said. “ I think there’d be a f***ing cool Joker in me, probably, somewhere. I think that would be pretty sick. ” The actor added that Heath Ledger is his favourite Joker, and as a teenager, he was inspired by Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight.

Joaquin Phoenix recently played the Joker in Joker: Folie à Deux, but the sequel was a critical and commercial failure. Barry Keoghan played the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, although his appearance was very brief. The character will also likely show up in the new DC Universe at some point, leaving the door open for a new actor to take on the role.

Skarsgård currently stars in Nosferatu, written and directed by Robert Eggers. The film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe also star alongside Skarsgård.

Our own Chris Bumbray is a big fan of Nosferatu, calling it the “ scariest vampire movie in ages ” in his review. “ This is one of the most lovingly made horror films in some time, with Eggers likely having set out to create a definitive version of the tale, ” Bumbray wrote. “ It’s long been his passion project, and you can tell. For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine. Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic. ” You can check out the rest of his glowing review right here, and be sure to tell us what you think of the film as well.

Would you like to see Bill Skarsgård play the Joker?