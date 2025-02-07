The Death of Robin Hood: Bill Skarsgård, Noah Jupe & Murray Bartlett join Hugh Jackman

Bill Skarsgård, Noah Jupe & Murray Bartlett join Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in Michael Sarnoski's The Death of Robin Hood.

Michael Sarnoski (Pig) is prepping to kick off production on The Death of Robin Hood in Ireland this week, and there are a few new additions to the cast. Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) have signed up for The Death of Robin Hood, joining Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

The dark reimagining of the Robin Hood legend follows a battle-worn loner, grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation.

It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood,” said Sarnoski last year. “Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett, who are producing under their Ryder Picture Company banner, said, “This is not the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know. Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.

Alexander Black, producing for Lyrical Media, added, “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.

We’ve seen more adaptations of the Robin Hood legend than I can count. Some have been great, and others, such as the 2018 movie starring Taron Egerton, weren’t very good. Despite taking place in the appropriate period, the film had a modern style with its rapid-fire arrow combat and polished clothing. Our own Chris Bumbray said, “They seem to be aiming for a ‘cool’ middle ground between period and silly, but they miss the mark by a wide margin.

