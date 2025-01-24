Gus Van Sant hostage thriller Dead Man’s Wire adds Colman Domingo, Myha’la, Cary Elwes, & John Robinson to the cast

Last month, it was announced that Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) are set to star in the hostage thriller Dead Man’s Wire for director Gus Van Sant. Now, Deadline has revealed that Skarsgård and Montgomery are being joined in the cast by Colman Domingo (The Madness), Myha’la (Industry), Cary Elwes (Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning), and John Robinson (Elephant).

Currently filming in Louisville, Kentucky, Dead Man’s Wire is based on a true story and follows a former real estate developer who takes the mortgage banker who did him wrong hostage, demanding $5M and a personal apology. Here’s some more information: The morning of February 8, 1977, Anthony G. “Tony” Kiritsis, 44, entered the office of Richard O. Hall, president of the Meridian Mortgage Company, and took him hostage with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun wired with a “dead man’s wire” from the trigger to Tony’s own neck. This is the true story of the stand-off that took the world by storm as Tony demanded $5 million, no charges or prosecution, and a personal apology from the Halls for cheating him out of what he was “owed.” Austin Kolodney wrote the screenplay.

The film is being produced by Cassian Elwes, Joel David Moore, Tom Culliver, Sam Pressman, Mark Amin, Remi and Noor Alfallah, Andrea Bucko, Matt Murphie, and Paula Paizes. Jon Gosier, Emily Salveson, Rishi Bajaj, Cami Winikoff, Michael Merlob, Divya Shahani, Jordan Claire Robbins, Robert MacLean, Svetlana Dali, Konstantin Elkin, Vlad Lapidus, Oliver Trevena, Lee Broda, Jeff Rice, John Pitts, Alan Helene, Nini Le Huynh, and Veronica Radaelli serve as executive producers. WME Independent is in charge of handling the worldwide rights.

When the project was first announced, producer Cassian Elwes shared his enthusiasm for the project, “It’s an absolute thrill to reunite with one of the greatest directors in the world and I can’t wait to work with the fantastic actors he’s assembling for this film.” Zach Glueck of WME Independent added, “We’re really proud to be out in the market with an absolute giant of cinema working in such a commercial genre space.”

The true story behind Dead Man’s Wire is fascinating, so it will be interesting to see how Gus Van Sant brings it to the screen. He has certainly assembled an impressive cast for the job.

