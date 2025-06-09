Billy Bob Thornton showcases his pride for the success of Landman and speaks briefly about the upcoming second season

Taylor Sheridan continues his reign at Paramount+ as the modern western maestro. The first season of his oil-driller drama, Landman, ended with an explosive finale that found Monty dying from a heart attack, leaving the future of M-Tex in the hands of Tommy, who likely will not want to become CEO but lead the company in some other way. The stage is set for season 2, which began its production this past April and we’re expecting it to premiere a year after season one sometime this November.

Billy Bob Thornton spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at an Emmy FYC event for the show on Sunday, where he revealed, “We knew it was going to be successful — we didn’t know it was going to be this successful. It’s amazing, we’re so proud. We love the people we work with and so we’re proud for everybody involved.” The star says the production is on track to wrap up in August and has been excited since he read the script. Thornton teased, “I loved it. Taylor knows this show very well, he’s got a vision for it so it’s pretty easy. I didn’t expect to read it and go, ‘Wait a minute, hang on here.’ It was great.”

The star was also pleased with the news of mustachioed Sam Elliot joining the cast for the next season, “It’s been awesome, I’ve known Sam since the ’80s so he and I go way back.” He also teased the return of Andy Garcia after his character shook up the season finale, “He’ll be more of a part of it this year for sure. Andy and I go way back too, first time working together though.”

The first season of Landman, based on the 2019 podcast called Boomtown, followed Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a veteran oil expert and the titular landman for M-Tex owned by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). Between employee deaths, deals with Mexican cartels, and other challenges at work, Tommy must also contend with restarting his relationship with his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter). Demi Moore, who recently secured an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in The Substance, is the one who revealed that Landman would be returning for a second season. The boost to the actress’ career after landing the Golden Globe could put her in place to have a larger role in the second season. With Cami and Tommy being old friends, could she step into the CEO role in Monty’s place and allow Tommy to lead in another manner?



