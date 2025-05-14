Demi Moore & Colman Domingo will be abducted by aliens in Strange Arrivals

Demi Moore and Colman Domingo are set to star in Strange Arrivals, an alien abduction-themed romance inspired by the true story of Betty and Barney Hill and based on the podcast by Toby Ball.

Betty and Barney Hill were “ an interracial couple who, in 1961, became the first reported case of an alien abduction, as they journeyed back from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls. Their experience catapulted them to fame and celebrity, but underneath that notoriety simmered the truth of what really happened that night, which would test even the most epic of romances. “

Roger Ross Williams (Stamped from the Beginning) will direct Strange Arrivals for See-Saw Films, based on a screenplay by Jane Anderson (Olive Kitteridge).

In a statement, Williams said, “ As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft, is a dream. Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson’s beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic. I am also thrilled to work alongside the remarkable team at See-Saw. They have an amazing track record of making artist-driven stories, and we couldn’t be in better hands. “

The story of Betty and Barney Hill has been adapted before. In 1975, James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons starred in The UFO Incident, a made-for-TV movie about the alleged abduction.

Both Moore and Domingo are coming off Oscar nominations, with Moore receiving a nod for The Substance and Domingo getting one for Sing Sing.

Moore was most recently seen in the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman on Paramount+. She will return for the second season, which is currently filming.