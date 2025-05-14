Movie News

Demi Moore & Colman Domingo will be abducted by aliens in Strange Arrivals

By
Posted 7 hours ago
Strange Arrivals, Demi Moore, Colman DomingoStrange Arrivals, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo

Demi Moore and Colman Domingo are set to star in Strange Arrivals, an alien abduction-themed romance inspired by the true story of Betty and Barney Hill and based on the podcast by Toby Ball.

Betty and Barney Hill were “an interracial couple who, in 1961, became the first reported case of an alien abduction, as they journeyed back from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls. Their experience catapulted them to fame and celebrity, but underneath that notoriety simmered the truth of what really happened that night, which would test even the most epic of romances.

Roger Ross Williams (Stamped from the Beginning) will direct Strange Arrivals for See-Saw Films, based on a screenplay by Jane Anderson (Olive Kitteridge).

In a statement, Williams said, “As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft, is a dream. Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson’s beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic. I am also thrilled to work alongside the remarkable team at See-Saw. They have an amazing track record of making artist-driven stories, and we couldn’t be in better hands.

The story of Betty and Barney Hill has been adapted before. In 1975, James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons starred in The UFO Incident, a made-for-TV movie about the alleged abduction.

Related
Landman Season 2: Everything We Know About The Return of Taylor Sheridan and Billy Bob Thornton’s Oil Business Series

Both Moore and Domingo are coming off Oscar nominations, with Moore receiving a nod for The Substance and Domingo getting one for Sing Sing.

Moore was most recently seen in the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman on Paramount+. She will return for the second season, which is currently filming.

Domingo currently stars alongside Tina Fey, Steve Carrell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Marco Calvani in The Four Seasons. The series is an adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name, written and directed by Alan Alda, and was recently renewed for a second season. “Equally good are Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani as a couple in an open marriage who must contend with boundaries and health issues that threaten their deep love for one another,” wrote our own Alex Maidy in his review. “Both actors are exceptional talents and have a lot of fun with these characters without ever turning them into cliches. Calvani is impressive here and is an excellent counter-balance to Domingo’s strong presence.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,814 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Demi Moore News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!