Movie News

Margot Robbie says The Penguin was originally the main villain of Birds of Prey

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Birds of Prey, Penguin, Margot Robbie, Colin FarrellBirds of Prey, Penguin, Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell

After making her debut in Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn took center stage in her own movie. Birds of Prey found Dr. Quinzel joining forces with The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to bring down Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). However, Robbie told Colin Farrell (via Entertainment Weekly) that The Penguin was supposed to be the main villain of Birds of Prey, until The Batman director Matt Reeves asked them not to.

The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of Birds of Prey, the villain was the Penguin,” Robbie said. “And then [director/writer] Matt Reeves said, ‘Don’t use the Penguin. I’m going to use him in my thing.’ And so we swapped it to Black Mask.

Robbie teased that Penguin was “amazing” in the script, and Farrell asked if she still had a copy. “Yeah, it’s probably on my computer,” she said. “You could read it.

Oh, good, I’d love to [read it,” he said. “That’d be so fascinating.

Related
Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Victor Barreto

Although Farrell is expected to return to play Oz in The Batman sequel (and another season of The Penguin is also possible), Robbie’s future as Harley Quinn is unknown. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently teased that Robbie’s place in the DCU “will be revealed down the line.” While speaking with Variety, Robbie said she hasn’t heard anything about any future projects, but added that she would love to see how other actors portray the character. “I feel like I need to share Harley,” she said.

Although Birds of Prey did receive largely positive reviews upon its release in 2020, it was deemed a box-office disappointment. It grossed $205 million worldwide, which certainly isn’t bad for an R-rated flick, but Warner Bros. reportedly had much higher expectations for the movie. “I know that the studio had really high expectations for the movie — as we all did,” said director Cathy Yan. “There were also undue expectations on a female-led movie, and what I was most disappointed in was this idea that perhaps it proved that we weren’t ready for this yet.

Would The Penguin have been a better villain for Birds of Prey?

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,101 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Birds of Prey News

See More

Pop Culture

Margot Robbie wants a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance

Posted 3 years ago
Margot Robbie has hung up her mallet playing Harley Quinn, but she still has plans for the character, particularly as it relates to a romance–and it’s not with the Joker. A romance between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy would be...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!