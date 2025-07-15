The Penguin: HBO Max chief weighs in on potential season 2 after the series scores two dozen Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced this morning, and The Penguin received a whopping 24 nominations. Although the series was submitted under the limited/anthology category, there has been frequent discussion of a second season. Now that the show has so many nominations, I would imagine that HBO Max would be more than eager to return to the seedy underbelly of Gotham City.

While speaking with Variety, HBO’s Casey Bloys was asked what he could say about a second season of The Penguin.

“ The number one thing right now that Matt [Reeves] is dealing with is getting the movie going. I believe they’re making progress there, ” Bloys said. “ I know that he and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible. Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it’s possible. I just don’t know at this point. “

Bloys added that Colin Farrell’s involvement is obviously vital. “ Yes, he’s the one that has to play that dark character and sit and sit in the makeup chair for several hours a day, ” he said. “ So his buy-in is essential. “

In another interview, Farrell shot down the idea that a second season was on the table. “ There’s literally not. If there was, and I was told to lie to you, I’d probably have to lie to you. But genuinely, no, ” he said. “ Because the show went well, of course, there’s been rumblings about, ‘Would we do a second season? What would that look like?’ There is absolutely nothing in process. ” The actor added that there is a sequel to The Batman to look forward to. “ There’s Batman 2, which I haven’t read the script for yet, ” he said. “ And then there’s Batman 3. I don’t know if I’m in them or what’s happening, but I’ll hopefully read Batman 2 soon. “

Would you be down for another season of The Penguin, or should the series be left as a one-and-done?