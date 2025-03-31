Black Mirror season 7 reveals artwork and plot details for every episode

Netflix has shared promotional artwork and plot details on every episode of Black Mirror season 7, which starts streaming soon

A seventh season of the anthology series Black Mirror will be making its way to the Netflix streaming service this year, and it has been previously revealed that Black Mirror season 7 will consist of six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister. The streamer has now revealed artwork and plot details for every one of these new episodes, which will premiere on April 10. Keep scrolling to see the art and get the information.

Created and written by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us.

Here’s the season 7 episode line-up:

USS Callister: Into Infinity (1 hour 28 minutes), starring Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Jimmi Simpson (James Walton), Billy Magnussen (Karl Plowman), Osy Ikhile (Nate Packer), Milanka Brooks (Elena Tulaska), Paul G. Raymond (Kabir Dudani) and directed by Toby Haynes was written by Brooker, Ali, William Bridges and Bekka Bowling. Synopsis: Robert Daly is dead, but now the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – are stranded in an infinite virtual universe, fighting for survival against 30 million players.

Common People (56 minutes), starring Rashida Jones (Amanda), Chris O’Dowd (Mike), Tracee Ellis Ross (Gaynor) and directed by Ally Pankiw was written by Brooker, story by Brooker and Bisha K. Ali. Synopsis: When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, her desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive.

Eulogy (46 minutes), starring Paul Giamatti (Phillip), Patsy Ferran (The Guide), and directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor was written by Brooker and Ella Road. Synopsis: An isolated man is introduced to a groundbreaking system that allows its users to literally step inside old photographs — stirring powerful emotions in the process.

Bête Noire (49 minutes), starring Siena Kelly (Maria), Rosy McEwen (Verity), Michael Workéyè (Kae), Ben Bailey Smith (Gabe), Amber Grappy (Yudy), Ravi Aujla (Mr Ditta), Elena Sanz (Camille), Hanna Griffiths (Luisa) and directed by Toby Haynes was written by Brooker. Synopsis: Confectionary whizz kid Maria is unnerved when her former schoolmate Verity joins the company she works at — because there’s something altogether odd about Verity, something only Maria seems to notice…

Plaything (45 minutes), starring Peter Capaldi (Cameron Walker 2034), Lewis Gribben (Cameron Walker 1994), James Nelson Joyce (DCI Kano), Michele Austin (Jen Minter), Will Poulter (Colin Ritman), Asim Chaudhry (Mohan Thakur) and directed by David Slade was written by Brooker. Synopsis: In a near-future London, an eccentric murder suspect is linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s — a game populated by cute, evolving artificial lifeforms.

Hotel Reverie (1 hour 16 minutes), starring Issa Rae (Brandy), Emma Corrin (Dorothy), Awkwafina (Kimmy), Harriet Walter (Judith Keyworth) and directed by Haolu Wang was written by Brooker. Synopsis: A high-tech, unusually immersive remake of a vintage British film sends Hollywood A-list star Brandy Friday into another dimension, where she must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.

Coming our way from the Broke & Bones production company, Black Mirror season 7 is being executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.

