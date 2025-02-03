Black Panther producer Nate Moore debunks rumors about Marvel planning to cast a new actor to play T’Challa in the MCU

Black Panther producer Nate Moore recently squashed rumors about Marvel Studios recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

By
T'Challa, recast, Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, his death sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood. The profound loss of such a kind soul and immense talent went beyond the lights, skintight superhero suits, and the future of an ever-expanding fantasy franchise. Boseman was an icon. He touched and inspired people on a level few actors ever achieve. Hence, hiring another actor to play T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sacrilege to many. Last month, the MCU rumor mill shoveled coal onto the fire with whispers about replacing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the Black Panther. To clear the air, the VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, Nate Moore, wants to set the record straight about any plans related to T’Challa’s MCU future.

Speaking with Comicbook.com in support of Captain America: Brave New World, Moore dropped a dose of reality for those riled about the unfounded Black Panther rumors, saying, “The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year,” Moore said. “We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it].”

In addition to throwing water on the fire, Moore explained how Captain America: Brave New World can help pave the way for a Black Panther 3. Moore points out that Brave New World features Adamantium, the precious metal used to make Wolverine’s armored skeleton, claws, and more. Like Vibranium, the metal used to make Captain America’s shield, Adamantium allows for the construction of more complex weapons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What will Wakanda think when Adamantium begins circulating? Perhaps Braves New World can shed some light on this topic.

What do you think Marvel Studios should do about recasting Black Panther? Could T’Challa’s son pick up the claws? They could introduce some time-traveling shenanigans to the story if age is a factor. Should T’Challa remain at rest while an entirely new hero goes on the prowl? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Comicbook.com
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
T'Challa, recast, Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Black Panther producer Nate Moore debunks rumors about Marvel planning to cast a new actor to play T’Challa in the MCU
The Shitheads: Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Peter Dinklage to star in an unhinged, drug-fueled road trip comedy
Zac Efron and Will Ferrell approach the bench for an upcoming untitled courtroom comedy from Amazon MGM Studios
The MCU is home to countless heroes that fans have come to know and love - but some of them have had harder upbringings than others.
MCU: Which Heroes Have the Most Tragic Origin Stories?
View All

About the Author

8993 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Black Panther News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles