Hollywood remembers Chadwick Boseman by honoring the late icon with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

When Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, the world mourned his loss. It’s impossible to quantify Boseman’s impact on the acting community, as well as the depth of the emotional crater left by his absence. Yesterday, family, friends, and fans gathered to honor Chadwick Boseman with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

In attendance at the unveiling were his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costar Viola Davis, his Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, who each spoke at the ceremony.

“I have to believe that Chadwick is still alive,” Davis said. “I can’t use the word ‘gone’ or ‘death’ really when thinking about him.” Davis, who worked with Boseman on the Oscar-winning drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom continued by saying Boseman was a “mighty mighty elixir that sort of stirred up the alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning.”

“I celebrate him today. And I say to him, I hope all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest,” Davis said. “And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

“This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven,” she concluded her speech.

Boseman’s Black Panther director and friend, Ryan Coogler, also spoke about the late legend, saying, “When I think of Chadwick Boseman I think of three things: leadership, teaching and generosity,” Coogler said. “He was an incredible leader.”

Finally, Boseman’s wife took the podium and addressed the crowd.

“Chad, today we recognize a lifetime of artistry. We recognize your skill and your devotion and we cement your legacy as a hero and icon,” she said. “You lived with honour and you walked in truth. You were as brilliant as you were beautiful and as courageous as you were kind. We love you, we miss you and we thank you.”

We here at JoBlo wish Mr. Boseman eternal peace and comfort in the Great Hereafter. Rest in power, King.