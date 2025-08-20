Jude Law and Jason Bateman are in deep in the trailer for the Netflix limited series Black Rabbit

Funnily enough, I had recently binged through classic episodes of Arrested Development and seeing Jason Bateman in this trailer reminds me of how he can bounce back and forth from comedy to drama pretty easily. Netflix has just dropped the trailer to Black Rabbit, which sees Bateman get mixed up with the worst kind of people and his brother, played here by Jude Law, is attempting to help square things. The 8-episode limited series is also executive produced by Law and Bateman, and is set to stream on Netflix on September 18.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who learn just how far family, and the pursuit of success, can push them to the edge. Jake Friedkin (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of The Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit.

The series is created and executive produced by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures. Executive producers include Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez for Aggregate Films; Jude Law and Ben Jackson for Riff Raff Entertainment; Bryan Kavanaugh Jones from Automatik; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Fognowski, Justin Levy, Dave Bernon and Erica Kay.”

Joining Bateman and Law in the cast will be Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young and Robin De Jesus, with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales and Steve Witting. Directors on the season include Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff and Justin Kurzel. Additionally, both Justin Kurzel and Zach Baylin recently collaborated with Jude Law on the crime film The Order.

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Sope Dirisu as Wes in episode 101 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Forrest Weber as Junior, Chris Coy as Babbit, Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 102 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 102 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Robin de Jesus as Tony, Amaka Okafor as Roxie in episode 103 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. Jude Law as Jake in episode 104 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. Jude Law as Jake in episode 104 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. Jude Law as Jake in episode 107 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025