The new trailer for Zootopia 2 takes you through partners counseling

It’s important to have a good working relationship with a co-worker and that’s exactly what our main characters in Zootopia 2 are going to learn. Disney has dropped the new trailer for the sequel to the hit animated film from 2016. This time, our duo is being given a make-or-break assignment from Chief Bogo and if Hopps and Wilde don’t solve this case, Bogo will end their partnership. The trailer takes us on a wild ride through their adventure as their buddy-cop tension heats up.

Featuring glimpses at new and returning characters, the trailer reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).

The description reads,

“After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar-winning film Zootopia. ‘It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members,’ said director/writer Jared Bush (chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios). ‘I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure.’”

According to Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush, who also wrote the script, a larger world is in store for fans. “We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before,” said Bush. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”